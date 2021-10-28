Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,199. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

