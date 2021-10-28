Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.71 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 3,378,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

