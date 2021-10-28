Zacks: Brokerages Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. AcuityAds also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

ATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 240,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,376. The company has a market cap of $385.95 million and a P/E ratio of 45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.