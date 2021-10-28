Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after buying an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after buying an additional 338,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after buying an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.15 on Monday. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.