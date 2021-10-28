Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. 40,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. TPI Composites has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.52 and a beta of 1.59.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

