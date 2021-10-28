Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 950,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $558.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

