Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. Masco posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

