Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. 48,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

