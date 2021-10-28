Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

