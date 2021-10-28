Zacks: Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.33 Million

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post sales of $344.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.65 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PJT Partners stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
