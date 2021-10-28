Zacks: Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.33 Million

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post sales of $344.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.65 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

