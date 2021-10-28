Zacks: Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.31.

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 27.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,767. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of 25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 251,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,005 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.