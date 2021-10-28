Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.60. Plantronics reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POLY stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

