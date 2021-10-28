Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Invacare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $4.93. 22,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,230. Invacare has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invacare by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

