Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce sales of $13.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.56 million. Immatics posted sales of $9.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $40.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immatics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,508. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Immatics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

