Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of FMC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.59. 632,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,356. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

