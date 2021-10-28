Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report $224.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $245.50 million. DraftKings reported sales of $132.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,065,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,061. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,110,961 shares of company stock worth $230,787,612. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 124,345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 40,940 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,832,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

