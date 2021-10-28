Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $2.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.05. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $14.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.70.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

