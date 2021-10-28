Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Short Interest Update

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGYH opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Yunhong International has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the second quarter worth $134,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

