YOUengine Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00209456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

