YENTEN Price Hits $0.0031 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $131,947.79 and approximately $343.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,446.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.69 or 0.06815138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00305892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.41 or 0.00926676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00084245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.77 or 0.00430888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00263595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00227345 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.