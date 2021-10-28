Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.30

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 2738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

YALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,736,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,847,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,851,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,669,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

