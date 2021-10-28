Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DKMR opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

