Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DKMR opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile
