XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

XPeng stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 42,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in XPeng by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

