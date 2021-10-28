Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,961 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 121,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $124,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

