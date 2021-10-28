Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $20.06. Xerox shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 38,934 shares changing hands.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

