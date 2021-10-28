WW International (WW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. WW International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.100-$1.250 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WW International stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
