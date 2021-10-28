World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,390. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $212.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Acceptance stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 565.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

