Woodcoin (LOG) 1-Day Volume Hits $36,609.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $839,386.05 and approximately $36,609.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,963.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.50 or 0.06808145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.00309435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.83 or 0.00941258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00433586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00268039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00229332 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

