Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $38.34 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.71 or 0.00030757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.34 million and $10.93 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00069485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,733.80 or 0.99857734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.86 or 0.06944820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,174,753 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,754 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

