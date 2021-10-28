William Blair Weighs in on HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 28.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

