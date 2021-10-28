William Blair Weighs in on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.05.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,876. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

