Wickes Group’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wickes Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 210.60 ($2.75) on Wednesday. Wickes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.60 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £546.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.