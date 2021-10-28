WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $683.94 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $683.94 million and $19.08 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005698 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

