Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,800 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,292 ($43.01) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,221.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.87.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

