WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $468-483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.58 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.92.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.45. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

