WEX (NYSE:WEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $23.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,878. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.92.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

