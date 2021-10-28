Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,846. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.