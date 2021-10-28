Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Issues Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 37.88%.

WEEEF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

