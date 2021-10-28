Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Issues Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 37.88%.
WEEEF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.
About Western Energy Services
