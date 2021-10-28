Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Western Capital Resources stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Western Capital Resources has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile

Western Capital Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of established lower middle market businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Consumer Finance, and Corporate. The Cellular Retail segment serves as dealer of Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and also as as a payment center for customers.

