Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Western Capital Resources stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Western Capital Resources has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
Western Capital Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.