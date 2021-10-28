West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) is Robotti Robert’s 3rd Largest Position

Robotti Robert increased its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 7.6% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robotti Robert owned 0.36% of West Fraser Timber worth $30,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 421,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $357,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $5,520,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $80.69. 3,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

