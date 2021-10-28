WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.10

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.10 and last traded at $128.74, with a volume of 3406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

