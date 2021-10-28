Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

