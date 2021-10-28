Wells Fargo & Company Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $160.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

