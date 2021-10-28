Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/16/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company's operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB's quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It's also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "

10/13/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/2/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 2,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

