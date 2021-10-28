Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$19.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$14.00 to C$17.00.
- 10/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.00.
- 10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.50.
- 10/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perfom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$15.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.23 and a one year high of C$14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.75 billion and a PE ratio of 323.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.86.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.
