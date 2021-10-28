Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$19.50 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

10/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.00.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

10/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perfom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$15.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.23 and a one year high of C$14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.75 billion and a PE ratio of 323.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

