Wedbush Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $148.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 6,541.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176,937 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 45.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

