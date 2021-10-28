Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

