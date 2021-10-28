Webster Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

