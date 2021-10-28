Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Webjet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

