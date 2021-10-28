Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $55.35 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.