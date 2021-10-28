Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.
Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $55.35 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
